Sha’Carri Richardson Rocks Natural Hair During 2023 Diamond League Final & Fans Love It

In July, she was on the track gearing up for the event at the U.S. track and field championships when she tossed her orange wig off, revealing a braided look, and ran the race without it. She won.

She said later that she tossed the wig to publicly show that she was moving into a new phase in her life and career.

“Last time I was here, I had my orange hair,” Richardson told Real Talk With Tee. “I wanted to show you guys that I’m still that girl, but I’m better. I’m still that girl, but I’m stronger. I’m still that girl but I’m wiser. So I had to shed the old and present the new.”

She had another hair moment at the Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon, at the end of the 2023-24 track season earlier this month. This time, it was a natural hair reveal. The 23-year-old won two gold medals and a bronze at the world championship in Budapest this summer. She wasn’t as successful at the Diamond League Final, finishing fourth in the 100.

Richardson was rocking a natural look instead of the braids she wore during most of the season after ditching the wig. She told NBC Sports reporter Louis Johnson that it was just time for a new look.

“I will say, my coach, I told him that if I go 10.06, I’ll wear my natural hair. So, when I became the world champion, instead of a championship record, I ran a 10.65. So I had to pull out the natural,” she said.

Richardson also says that she’s not upset with her Diamond League Final results after her world champion season where she won eight of nine races in the 100.

“It was just coming out here, doing the best I could, having the season that I’ve had,” she said. “But I have no problem with the ladies who executed their best here from one to three all the way down to me, four, and the entire field. Amazing women, amazing season and I can’t wait to see these same ladies in 2024.”

Richardson is expected to be the top contender for the women’s sprint squad heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting up what should be an epic battle with Jamaican champion Shericka Jackson, the only woman to beat Richardson at the 100m race this year.

“I’m taking this time off enjoying what I’ve done this year,” Richardson said, “and enjoying what’s to come and even preparing for even better come the next season.”

See how social media is hyping up Richardson for rocking the natural look below.

