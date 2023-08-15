Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Natural Hair + More Celebrities Who’ve Shared Their Natural Hair Journey

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

is natural hair goals after sharing a natural hair journey

update on social media about her natural hair journey. After cutting her hair off “about a year ago,” the

rapper’s natural hair is now long, healthy, and flourishing. But the rising artist, whose real name is Janae Wherry, didn’t get to her long-length check overnight.

Pound Town

According to the 25-year-old’s social media post, Sexyy Red did the big chop after her hair became matted under wigs. But now, the St. Louis native says her hair “grew back way healthier and curlier.”

The recent carousel post showed a series of progress pictures and various hairstyles that the artist, who rose to fame after collaborating with Nicki Minaj, had along her hair journey. The pictures included a collage of mirror selfies displaying the stages her natural hair went through along the way.

Fans jumped into Sexyy Red’s comment section, co-signing her natural look and applauding the transformation. Their reaction is no surprise; her road to healthy hair is familiar to many.

Cardi B’s Natural Hair Journey

recently went viral for sharing a natural hair journey update with fans. In case you haven’t been following the WAP superstar’s natural hair journey, Cardi began showing her natural hair years ago. And it has grown tremendously since then. Despite critics dreducing Cardi’s natural hair journey to her Latina genetics, she denounced her healthy inches has to do with her Dominican roots (on her father’s side).

“Everyone wants to blame my hair growing on genetics but where was the genetics when I was in school?? The facts are you need hair products and good care that works for you to maintain it and keep it healthy.. sometimes it’s not even just about growth it’s about keeping it HEALTHY and the growth comes,” she tweeted with a set of images showing where her hair began and where it is now.

Sza Shows Off Her Natural Hair

I straighten my hair once like every 6 months to trim it / check growth,” she revealed to Vogue.

“4c just needs LOW manipulation and lots of moisture… A WHOLE LOT.”

also shared her natural hair journey on social media. In an early interview, Sza revealed she limits the amount of heat she places on her natural hair. “

Sza’s hair stylist @hergrowinghands boasted about Sza’s natural hair growth by her hands. She attributed the results of Sza’s thriving mane to her natural hair products, Juices And Botanics.

Sza has been speaking out about her natural hair for years, encouraging women to embrace their natural hair despite the false belief that Black women’s hait doesn’t grow.

“Yes, the in-between stage is awkward, and your hair will break. It’s hard, but after you get past that—my hair has never grown this fast,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. “There’s this weird misconception about Black women that our hair doesn’t grow—but it’s not true. Yes, genes are important—but your hair will grow if you seriously take care of it.”

Cardi joins a list of celebrity women like Sexyy, Sza, Tia Mowry, and more who have shared their natural hair journey. We’ve compiled a list of other #naturalhairgoal baddies below. Each of these women embraces their natural hair, inspires us with their length checks, and provides valuable tips as we continue to grow our crowns.

