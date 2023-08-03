Self-Care Practices Proven to Reduce Stress

August is National Wellness Month, September is Self-Care Awareness Month, and the holiday season immediately follows…What does that mean?
You guessed it…There is no better time to prioritize self-care practices that reduce stress than NOW!
What Is Self-Care?
Self-care is defined by Everyday Health as, “taking care of yourself so that you can be healthy, you can be well, you can do your job, you can help and care for others, and you can do all the things you need to and want to accomplish in a day.”
What Self-Care is Not!
Here are a few self-care mistakes that could leave you feeling emotionally worse off:
- Being reactive instead of proactive when scheduling your life…in other words, don’t over commit!
- Exhausting yourself from appointments to look good for others is “self-care”
- Thinking that self-care always feels good in the moment
- Assuming that it is “one-size-fits-all,” and that you have to practice the way others do
- Self-sabotage, self-indulging, or being selfish are not forms of self-care
Scroll for 5 easy ways to implement self-care into your regular routines so that you can look great, feel even better, and aid in a better quality of life by reducing stress overall.
1. Find A Hobby That Makes You MoveSource:Getty
Any hobby that brings you joy is great for self-care, but one that gets you active is even better. Physical activity has long been considered reduce stress, but let’s be honest…exercising is not always fun. Be sure to make your workouts something you enjoy—like a dance class or pool/swim day—so that it doesn’t seem like a hassle.
2. Let Your Creative Juices FlowSource:Getty
Take your mind off of the everyday stresses of life by spending a few moments immersed in something creative. Get creative by painting, knitting, or finding a DIY (do it yourself) project that allows you to focus your thoughts on the task at hand.
3. Pamper YourselfSource:Getty
Pampering yourself can most definitely relieve stress, and there are so many options! You can have routine treatments or massages done, or opt to tend to your own body, skin, and/or hair at home. This does not have to break the bank! Note that pamper appointments for the purpose of self-care should NOT bring you stress.
4. Find Ways to Sleep BetterSource:Getty
Getting proper rest can sometimes be difficult, but finding ways to sleep better can mean a world of difference for your stress levels! Try weighted blankets, aromatherapy, or switching from dinner dates to lunch/brunch dates to have your evening to yourself. Prioritizing proper sleep is a one of the most simple and effective self-care practices you can implement.
5. Go OutsideSource:Getty
Whether taking your dog for a walk, strolling the beach with a loved one, or simply getting some fresh air on a patio, nature and self-care go hand and hand.