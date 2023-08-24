105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The appeal of living a celebrity lifestyle can be quite enticing — a mainstay at the Meta Gala, always one to receive the latest IVY PARK collection sent straight from Beyoncé herself and, well, simply being the apple of everyone’s eye in the glitz and glam world of Hollywood.

However, as with anything that shines bright, there’s always a dull side that many don’t see which can unfortunately make fame seem not all that it’s cracked up to be. One of the biggest issues celebrities face is the unwanted attention from overzealous fans, and in more serious cases that obsession can lead to an all-out stalker situation.

Veteran actress and current talk show queen Drew Barrymore was the latest A-lister to experience the madness in a now-viral incident at a 92NY event where she was there to interview budding singer/actress Reneé Rapp. The live sit-down was interrupted by a man now identified by the name Chad Michael Busto, who not only has a history of stalking other celebrities but was even detained on Wednesday (August 23) for going as far as making it into Barrymore’s neighborhood in Long Island, NY.

As reported by The New York Post, Busto was caught going “door-to-door” in search of Barrymore’s multimillion-dollar farmhouse. While it appears he was detained, and thankfully the Scream queen wasn’t home at the time, many reports are saying that he’s been released and possibly plotting his next public display of affection. Stalker situations can get very tricky, especially because in most cases the authorities won’t act until an actual crime is committed. Sounds like a “too little, too late” situation to us, but hopefully no public figure or person in general ever has to be an example of the worst outcome.

We put together a list of 11 shocking celebrity stalker stories that shed light on one unfortunate price of fame:

Scary Situations! 11 Wild Celebrity Stalker Stories That Show The Downside Of Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com