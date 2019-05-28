SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive.

It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different.

From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.

1. Pamela Turner Pamela Turner has been identified as the 44-year-old grandmother of 3 who police killed in Baytown, Texas on Monday night. #PamelaTurner https://t.co/m5K2GlN7PO — NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2019 On May 13, 2019, Pamela Turner, a 45-year-old grandmother of three, was shot and killed in Baytown, Texas, after an officer tried to arrest her for reportedly having outstanding warrants. Disturbing video shows Turner’s last moments as she lay on the ground and yelled “I’m pregnant” before she was shot and killed. A family member said she had been battling mental illness.

2. Korryn Gaines On 8/1/16 Korryn Gaines was killed by 👮🏻‍♂️ in MD on FB live. (FB shut feed down during stand off) her family was awarded 37 mill. pic.twitter.com/lZY7gvkhUZ — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) May 13, 2019 On Aug. 1, 2016, officers arrived at the apartment of Korryn Gaines in Randallstown, Maryland, to serve warrants for her and her fiance. A stand-off followed that ended with Gaines, 23, being shot dead by five bullets and her 5-year-old son being shot in the face. Gaines recorded the encounter on Facebook Live.

3. Yvette Smith A Bastrop Co. Deputy is indicted for murder for the shooting death of Yvette Smith. Hear from her twin on @KVUE at 6 pic.twitter.com/cHmp2MC15u — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) June 18, 2014 On Feb. 16, 2014, Yvette Smith, 47, was shot and killed by a Bastrop County, Texas, officer after she called 911 hoping to quell a dispute between two men. When Smith opened her door, the responding officer yelled “police” and shot her three seconds later.

4. Miriam Carey PETITION: Transparency Into The Miriam Carey Shooting Death. 90 signatures still needed! Please sign & share. https://t.co/EToumicn8H pic.twitter.com/LxZ04E6EnK — Shykia Bell (@ShykiaBell) October 27, 2016 On Oct. 3, 2013, Miriam Carey, a 34-year-old dental hygienist, was driving in Washington, D.C., with her 1-year-old when she reached a security checkpoint. Instead of stopping, she made a U-turn to go back the other way and police began to follow her. Carey ended up being shot several times, including in the back and in the head, while her daughter still in the car.

5. Shelley Frey Five years ago, #ShelleyFrey, a young mother of 2 girls, was shot by an off-duty police officer in Houston, TX. Today, we #SayHerName. pic.twitter.com/4GTHlgaxXq — AAPF (@AAPolicyForum) December 6, 2017 On Dec. 6, 2012, Shelley Frey was allegedly shoplifting at a Houston Walmart and store workers alerted an off-duty officer, who reportedly tried to confront Frey and her friend. Frey, 27, and her friends got into their car and attempted to leave and the officer shot at the car; two bullets hit Frey in the neck as she sat in the passenger seat.

6. Darnisha Harris #DarnishaHarris Present for @NYC_ShutItDown Ppl's Monday pic.twitter.com/txrENRJva6 — Fille De Sankofa (@Gem_FromWA) December 27, 2016 On Dec. 2, 2012, 16-year-old Darnisha Harris of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, hit a police vehicle that was responding to reports of a shooting in the area. She put her car in reverse, hit a parked car and a bystander, who was not seriously injured when she came to a stop in a nearby driveway. An officer then got out of his cruiser and fatally shot her.

7. Malissa Williams #DarnishaHarris Present for @NYC_ShutItDown Ppl's Monday pic.twitter.com/txrENRJva6 — Fille De Sankofa (@Gem_FromWA) December 27, 2016 Malissa Williams, 30, got into car with Timothy Russell on Nov. 29, 2012, when someone called Cleveland police claiming they were going to buy drugs. When Russell saw a vehicle following them, he sped up and dozens of police cars began to chase the pair through the city. More than 100 shots were fired into the car and one officer even stood on the hood of the car once it had come to a stop and fired 15 shots into the car. Williams suffered 24 shots in the head, neck, body and left arm.

8. Shantel Davis Protest Held In Brooklyn At Church Ave Over Police Shooting Of Shantel Davis pic.twitter.com/pivdRC8FRU — Luna (@TheLunaInverse) July 14, 2016 On June 14, 2012, Shantel Davis, 23, was reportedly driving erratically through Brooklyn, New York, running several red lights until she crashed. Two plainclothes officers approached her and tried to prevent her from driving off. While one officer had his arm in her window, the car began to move and she was shot once in the chest. Davis got out of the car and said she did not want to die before she was pronounced dead at the hospital. No weapons were found in the car.

9. Rekia Boyd Unarmed black woman who died at the hands of 👮

Rekia Boyd #SayHerName 🙏🏾♥️🙏🏾#MCAB#ACAB pic.twitter.com/PqLhbkC0pB — ღ Julianne ღ (@spiritdance33) May 10, 2019 On March 22, 2012, Rekia Boyd, 22, was walking with a group of friends in Chicago when an off-duty officer approached them to ask them to keep the noise down. After some words were exchanged, the group walked away. The officer looked back and claimed he saw a boy pull out a gun and began to shoot at the group. Boyd was shot in the back of the head. It turned out the gun the officer saw was actually a cellphone.

10. Aiyana Stanley-Jones Aiyana Stanley Jones

Seven years old. Asleep in her bed. A swat team entered her home - where they say she was “Accidentally “ shot in the head! #SayHerName and keep saying her name!!! Too many innocent black people are being murdered!!!

🙏🏾♥️🙏🏾#SayHerName #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/XYVNqHBmiH — ღ Julianne ღ (@spiritdance33) May 10, 2019 On May 16, 2010, seven-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones was asleep in her bed when Detroit police raided her family’s apartment with a television camera crew looking for a murder suspect. Officers began shooting upon entrance and struck Jones who was sleeping on the couch.

11. Tarika Wilson Tarika Wilson #sayhername #SuperBowl #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/TM6CpTxw9w — Delaney Williams, Princess of Dolphins (@AuthorDelaneyW) February 3, 2019 On Jan. 4, 2008 during a drug raid, Tarika Wilson was shot and killed while reportedly hiding behind a door. The officer, who blindly shot into the room, also hit Wilson’s one-year-old son that she was holding. He lost a finger during the incident. Wilson, 26, was not the intended target of the raid — it was actually her boyfriend.

12. Kathryn Johnston Atlanta now says will release police reports on Kathryn Johnston shooting and one other to Citizen's Review Board. Board chair is shocked. — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 7, 2009 On Nov. 21, 2006, 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston was alone in her Atlanta home when police executed a no-knock raid. Johnston fired one shot at the officers believing them to be intruders and she was then shot at 39 times, only being struck by five or six bullets. Officers, who raided her home on false pretenses, planted drugs in her home when they found no evidence of wrongdoing. The officers also went on to falsify documents and lie to their superiors about the incident.

13. Kendra James Memorial planned to mark 10-year anniversary of Portland police fatal shooting of Kendra James: http://t.co/TmzUNsT5WP — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) April 30, 2013 On May 5, 2003, a Portland, Oregon police officer pulled over a car in which 21-year-old Kendra James was a passenger. The officer claimed James, a mother of two, had a warrant for failing to appear in court and detained the other two people in the car. Leaving her alone in the car, James allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat and tried to drive off. The officer, who was partially in the driver’s window, shot James claiming he thought she was going to drag him. After shooting her, he left her unattended instead of offering assistance before medical personnel arrived.