Savannah James Gives Us Neon Green Glory At The ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Premiere

can add movie star to his scroll long list of life achievements. James joins the Tune Squad in the upcoming remake of the cult classic film Space Jam: A New Legacy. The esteemed baller stepped out on the premiere red carpet, last night, to celebrate with his gorgeous wife Savanah and adorable daughterby his side.

The 6’9″ stellar athlete looked dapper in a blue tailored suit while his wife Savannah glowed in a neon green strapless dress by Alex Perry and sandals by Amimna Muaddi. The melanated beauty, who was styled by Kahlana Barfield, posted a photo on her Instagram with hubby LeBron James where you can really see the pop of color she brought to the carpet.

Zhuri James also came through with the slay in a fun floral dress and her natural curls on display.

The James family set the bar high and our girl Zendaya came with the lay-up wearing Moschino and BVLGARI, styled by Law Roach.

The fun fashion moments didn’t stop there. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded premiere.

