Salty Baker Mayfield Clowned For Saying He Would Love To “Boo The Sh*t” Out of Fans Working In Their Cubicles

The Baker Mayfield experiment ended after the Browns made the very controversial move to trade for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Mayfield decided to do what everyone else is doing now and vent his frustrations via a podcast. In a recent episode of the YNK: you know what I mean? Mayfield revealed that he felt “disrespected” after the Browns acquired Watson.

Mayfield even revealed what team he believes could use his services, and it’s none other than the Seattle Seahawks, who just traded their long-time quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. Mayfield said the team is “probably the most likely option,” keep in mind he is still under contract with the Cleveland Browns, “2022 at $18.9 million — fully guaranteed — after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option last year,” ESPN reports.

Those headline-grabbing quotes are not what people are reacting to on social media. It’s Mayfield’s response to being booed by fans for his terrible play on the field. “I would love to show up to somebody’s cubicle and just boo the sh-t out of them and watch them crumble,” Mayfield ridiculously stated.

If Mayfield thought the boos were loud, he has no idea how the outrage following his comments would be. Twitter users have been clowing the disgruntled Browns quarterback on the social media platform since the interview has since gone viral.

“Baker Mayfield is softer than warm butter. Worse, he’s now in the same category as Sam Darnold. If someone in a cubicle was making tens of millions a year, I’m sure they’d welcome the boos. They wouldn’t be an immature crybaby like these two,” a Twitter user wrote.

“This has always been one of the dumbest takes from pro athletes. Your job is entertainment. You are showcasing a skill to entertain. That certainly doesn’t warrant hate speech or any form of violence, but shut up with the whining about fans booing. Fans don’t owe you adoration, ” another tweeted.

The Cleveland Browns are currently shopping Mayfield around, trying to find him a new home because his time in Cleveland is done. This interview pretty much confirms that. We won’t be shocked if he is traded ahead of or during the upcoming NFL Draft.

Until then you can peep more reactions to Mayfield being BIG MAD about fans booing him in the gallery below.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Salty Baker Mayfield Clowned For Saying He Would Love To “Boo The Sh*t” Out of Fans Working In Their Cubicles was originally published on cassiuslife.com