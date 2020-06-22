Rock Black Music: Beyoncé

06.22.20
Rock Black Music: Beyoncé

Posted June 22, 2020

In our series “Rock Black Music” Radio One connects the past with the present by tying in an artist of today with artists who have been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

You can’t talk about Houston without talking about the biggest that has come out of H-Town, Beyonce. Beyonce’s rise from Destiny’s Child to mega-star is unparalleled. While Bey is paving the way for the young R&B stars of today, there are a couple of stars who opened the door for her.

When you see Bey’s high energy live performances, one can only think of Tina Turner. Her vibe and sex appeal? Donna Summer. There are countless others, but while we are paying homage to Beyonce, let’s shine a light on some Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Rock Black Music: Beyoncé

1. Tina Turner

2. Etta James

3. Janet Jackson

4. Whitney Houston

5. Donna Summer

Close