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North Carolina’s Rich Legacy In Hip Hop And R&B

From Nina Simone to J. Cole, North Carolina’s soulful roots and hip hop innovators have shaped Black music across generations.

Published on July 23, 2026

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North Carolina’s Rich History In Hip Hop And R&B

North Carolina has quietly become one of the South’s most important music hubs, blending soulful tradition with forward-thinking hip hop. Long before rap took root, the state helped shape R&B and soul through legends like Nina Simone (Tryon), John Coltrane (Hamlet), Roberta Flack (Black Mountain) and Ben E. King (Henderson), whose timeless recordings laid the foundation for modern Black music worldwide. Their work proved that Carolina artists could deliver emotion, storytelling and musicianship at the highest level.

By the 1990s and early 2000s, North Carolina’s hip hop scene emerged from college campuses and city blocks across the Triangle and Charlotte. Crews like Little Brother and the Justus League, powered by super‑producer 9th Wonder, brought a soulful, sample‑driven sound that felt both Southern and deeply rooted in East Coast boom‑bap. Petey Pablo’s anthems, J. Cole’s global impact from Fayetteville, and Charlotte’s own DaBaby and Lute showed that Carolina rappers could sit at the center of mainstream hip hop without losing their local identity.ncpedia+3

On the R&B side, acts like Jodeci and Fantasia Barrino, along with Anthony Hamilton from Charlotte, carried Carolina’s church‑bred soul into the modern era. Together, these artists represent a continuum: from jazz and soul to hip hop and contemporary R&B, North Carolina has consistently pushed Black music forward—and the story is still being written today.

1. Jodeci – Charlotte, North Carolina

2. Fantasia – High Point, North Carolina

3. Anthony Hamilton- Charlotte, North Carolina

4. Jermaine Dupri – Asheville, North Carolina

5. Roberta Flack – Black Mountain, North Carolina

6. Travis Greene – Charlotte, North Carolina

7. Shareefa – Charlotte, North Carolina

8. Producer 9th Wonder – Durham, North Carolina

9. Sunshine Anderson – Winston- Salem, North Carolina

10. B.O.B.- Winston- Salem, North Carolina

11. The Dream – Rockingham County, North Carolina

12. Ricco Barrino – High Point, North Carolina

13. Nina Simone – Tryon, North Carolina

14. John Coltrane – Hamlet

15. Ben E. King – Henderson

16. Little Brother – Lumberton/Raleigh-Durham

17. Petey Pablo – Greenville

15. J. Cole

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