Rihanna Surprises Fans With Baby Bump At Halftime Show, Twitter Roasts A$AP Rocky For Delaying Album

and she came with a major surprise in tow: a new baby bump! It has been nearly seven years since the Bajan beauty released her last album, Anti . But a rep for the songstress confirmed a fresh bundle of joy is on its way. So it seems like fans may have to wait a little bit longer before we get new tunes from RiRi, too.

“When I first got the call to do it again this year I was like, ‘Are you sure? I’m three months postpartum,’” the 34-year-old artist said at last Thursday’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference. And Rihanna rocked out in State Farm Stadium last night, showcasing highlights from her two-decade career in a tight 13-minute set. However, the biggest scene stealer was her bump.

Rihanna could be seen caressing her stomach a number of times throughout the performance. Her partner A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, beamed with pride and enjoyed the show as she ran through classic hits like “We Found Love,” “Work” and “Diamonds.”

America’s youngest self-made woman billionaire got people talking for more reasons than just her second pregnancy, though. Riri sported a striking red leather Alaïa puffer jacket in tribute to late fashion icon André Leon Talley. She also wore an opulent timepiece known as “Brilliant Skeleton Northern Lights” from Jacob the Jeweler.

Congratulations to Rihanna with her second child on the way. And check out what Twitter had to say about A$AP Rocky‘s contribution to the latest delay in music from the Grammy Award-winning businesswoman; they’re not too excited:

