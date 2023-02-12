Rihanna Is Pregnant, reps confirm

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Is Rihanna pregnant? According to one of her reps – she is!

During her halftime performance during Super Bowl LVII, fans on social media speculated that, based on her appearance, superstar Rihanna might be pregnant.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky back in May, but it looks like the happy couple is getting ready for baby number 2.

Social media reacts:

