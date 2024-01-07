Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We are well into the first week of January, and for many celebrities, that means one thing: The Golden Globes.

The annual awards show is the first major event of the season, bringing out the world’s top stars wearing their top fashions. Big names such as Fantasia Barrino, Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett, Issa Rae, Danielle Brooks, Oprah, America Ferrara, and Quinta Brunson attended.

With celebrities vying for additional awards and distinctions throughout the coming year, getting noticed at the Globes is key. So, the Golden Globes red carpet is a place to stand out, often a fashion lover’s dream.

Trends From The 2024 Golden Globes Red Carpet

While celebrities took every opportunity to show their individuality and personal style, we did see common colors, fabrics, and cuts. We discovered fashion formulas for tonight’s slays.

Traditional formalwear colors like black, cream, ivory, and silver found their way to the show’s carpet. Lenny Kravitz, Angela Bassett, Quinta, Brunson, Glenn Close, Cedric The Entertainer, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Aniston, and Skai Jackson all rocked one of these colors this evening.

Dubbed the “color of the season” by several fashion designers during NYFW in September 2023, red also popped on the Globe carpet. Danielle Brooks, who wore one of our favorite ensembles of the night, ate in a red trumpet-style satin gown. The bold and bright red color looked fabulous against her chocolate skin. Other starlets looking ravishing in red included Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, and Florence Pugh.

Stars who went “against color rules” include Erika Alexander, Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, and Margot Robbie. They wore multicolored, lime green, purple, and pink dresses, respectively. Fabrics featured on big names tonight included satin, sheer lace, sequins, and velvet. Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, and Janelle James – three of tonight’s best dressed – each slayed in velvet gowns we love.

Red Carpet Rundown: What Stars Wore To The 2024 Golden Globes

The best way to see trends from tonight’s carpet is to scroll through pictures, screenshot those you love, and take notes for fashion ideas for the future. See HelloBeautiful’s gallery of top looks below.

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com