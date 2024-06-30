Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards is here – and so is the unforgettable celebrity fashion. Hosted by our forever fashion slayer, Taraji P. Henson, the event takes place tonight live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Each year, the ceremony celebrates and highlights stand out achievements in Black entertainment and culture, making it one of the most anticipated nights of the year.
The BET Awards‘ focus on Black excellence also brings out the best in style and trends. The event is an amalgamation of all that makes us all unapologetically Black.
Highlights of the night include Usher, who is set to take home the Lifetime Achievement Award, Will Smith, who will perform new music, and several of our favorite good girlfriends like Victoria Monet, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.
Red Carpet Gallery: Celebrities Arrive On The 2024 BET Awards Red Carpet
Before the 2024 Awards get fully underway, celebrities arrive at the event’s red carpet. Posing in the hottest trends, colors, and designers, each reflect the excellence, pride, and glamour of the night.
As the evening’s host, Taraji set the tone on the carpet in a golden braided gown from Balmain. The fitted dress’ intricate design and draped pattern was to die for. But Taraji’s slay didn’t stop there.
Styled by Wayman and Micah, the actress topped off her metallic moment with matching golden claws.
Several celebrities fittingly bet on black for their awards show ensembles. Tyla, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, Tia Mowry, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey each wore fitted versions with various unique flair.
Chloe’s was dipped in sequins, Yung Miami’s fit her like a glove, Tyla’s had a dramatic pattern underlay, Tia’s featured floral designs, and Halle’s had a stretchy leather fabric. These girlies ruled the “little black dress” aesthetic.
Others chose to bring color to the colorful night. Niecy Nash turned heads in royal blue. Ice Spice rocked orange glamour goodness. And, Coco Jones served body and natural realness in olive green.
Get into more looks, details, and pictures below.
1. Muni LongSource:Getty
Muni Long is not playing at the 2024 BET Awards. The singer poses in L.A. wearing a silver mini dress that oozes “it girl.”
2. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones ate up the girlies on the 2024 BET Awards carpet. The singer’s olive green Retrofete gown is serving haute style and body!
3. Tia MowrySource:Getty
Tia Mowry looks absolutely stunning as she arrives at the BET Awards. The Sister Sister actress rocks a black sheer dress with flower details.
4. Ice SpiceSource:Getty
Ice Spice goes bold on the BET Awards carpet. Ditching dark hues, the rapper wore a burnt orange Versace draped dress with a similar light blonde curly unit. We are here for Ice’s splash of bright colors.
5. Yung MiamiSource:Getty
It’s all about the black! Yung Miami gives body-ody-ody in a fitted black bodycon maxi gown. With its bra details and skin-tight fit, Yung Miami’s dress is a moment – and sis is owning it.
6. Jhonni BlazeSource:Getty
Is it hot in here? Or is it Jhonni Blaze? The artist lit up the carpet in a sexy and seductive white hot two piece. Get into her rosette bralette and skirt details.
7. Niecy NashSource:Getty
If there is one thing our girl Niecy Nash is going to do, it is to clear a red carpet. The Emmy winner slayed at the 2024 BET Awards in a stunning royal blue mermaid-style gown that fit her like a glove. Her glamour girl body waves added to her signature sexy vixen aesthetic.
8. Meagan GoodSource:Getty
Meagan Good arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles in a flirty sequins minidress we love. From its ombre design to A-line skirt, Meagan’s fit is perfect for the celebratory night.
9. Halle BaileySource:Getty
Halle Bailey’s new name is “Queen of the Snapback!” Get into her black liquid look at the 2024 BET Awards.
10. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo brings star power to his 2024 BET Awards slay. We love his iridiscent suit with its funky tailoring and cut.
11. Chloe BaileySource:Getty
Chlöe Bailey is giving at the BET Awards. We can’t get enough of her sequins halter-style Monot gown.
12. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day was another celebrity who chose rhinestones and sequins to give her an unforgettable look. The singer opted for a cage-style dress with long rhinestone fringe.
13. TylaSource:Getty
Tyla attends the 2024 BET Awards in a black number that is making us all sweat!
14. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
Summer Walker gives the girls a flirty feminine look at the BET Awards. We are gagging over her black mini dress and light pink bow off the shoulder details.
15. Sexyy RedSource:Getty
Sexyy Red isn’t playing on the BET Awards carpet. She shows off her curvy figure in a black sheer dress with fire red details.