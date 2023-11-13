Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The Baby2Baby Gala

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The stars fashionably gathered in Los Angeles to party with a purpose at the Baby2Baby annual gala. The popular event brought out the most stylish Hollywood celebrities as they supported the organization’s mission while draping in their finest threads.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit that services underprivileged children across the country. The organization provides essential resources like diapers, clothing, and other necessities children deserve. Each year, Baby2Baby aims to serve 1 million children in the United States, and their annual gala helps them to achieve their goals.

“The two of us started Baby2Baby twelve years ago from listening. We wanted to solve a problem in the area of child poverty, and rather than assuming or presuming or guessing what that was, we went and spoke to organizations on the ground doing the work, and we asked them,” Sawyer Patricof, Co-CEO of Baby2Baby, told Vogue. This year, they focused on the Maui Wildfires, sending 600,000 items to Hawaii.

Hottest Looks At The Baby2Baby Gala

This year’s event honored Salma Hayek Pinault and spotlighted Snoop Dogg as the entertainment. It also featured a silent auction that offered a Paris Fashion Week Trip with Chanel and an elaborate dinner by famed chefs. Notables like Lori Harvey, Kim Kardashian, Normani, and more blessed the fete with their chic presence, and we’ve got the scoop on their looks.

From Dolce & Gabbana to Balenciaga, get into the hottest red carpet looks at this year’s Baby2Baby gala.

