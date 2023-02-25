Although a historic storm hit Los Angeles this weekend, that still didn’t stop the celebrities from giving us our fashion fix on the 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet because we’re already obsessing over the ensembles that are leaving us all swooning. Held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, the annual awards show once again brought out the best of the best and it’s safe to say that the Black Excellence was on full display this year because our faves did not come to play!
Some of our favorites in Black entertainment for what is shaping up to be another epic celebration of our culture. From our fave Quinta Brunson and her consistent fashionable slays to the vibrant Shannon Thorton and everyone in between, the celebs were out and about showing off their hottest looks. Here’s a preview of some of the looks we loved in our 2023 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet Rundown.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The 2023 NAACP Image Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Shannon ThorntonSource:Getty
Shannon Thornton stepped onto the scene at the 54th NAACP Image Awards donning a purple and black Tony Ward Couture look that was everything.
2. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson looked stunning in this sparkly number.
3. Gail BeanSource:Getty
Gail Bean was everything on the yellow carpet donning this two toned black and silver gown for the annual awards show.
4. Coco JonesSource:Getty
Coco Jones turned heads in this all black, cut out look.
5. Serena WilliamsSource:Getty
Serena Williams looked gorgeous in this black gown with a thigh high slit.
6. Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty
Kerry Washington was everything in this strapless black gown.
7. Courtney B. Vance and Angela BassettSource:Getty
Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett gave us style and couple goals at the annual awards show with Angela donning an effortless white jumpsuit with a deep v-neckline and her hubby rocking a dapper black suit.
8. Viola DavisSource:Getty
Viola Davis looked like royalty in this purple gown.
9. Blac ChynaSource:Getty
Blac Chyna looked gorgeous in this vibrant gown with a deep v-neckline and her adorable pixie cut hairstyle.
10. Kenya MooreSource:Getty
Kenya Moore looked angelic in this pearl colored slip gown.