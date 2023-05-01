105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion enthusiasts from around the globe gather today on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps for the 2023 Met Gala. The annual fashion fundraiser is the most prestigious event of the year, garnering the best of the best from the fashion and entertainment industries.

This year’s theme will honor the late and iconic Karl Lagerfeld. The designer, mostly known for his time at Chanel as the luxury brand’s creative director, has made monumental contributions to the fashion world. If you spied our favorite Bajan Billionaire Rihanna Fenty in Chanel this weekend, you could take it as a soft launch to her upcoming Met gala look.

The Met Gala will have a different feel this year. Law Roach is actively retired, so we won’t see his magic on the red carpet. And despite the rumors, the Kardashian Klan will attend the annual fashion fete. We have Michaela Coel serving as a co-chair, and Zendaya possibly making her first appearance since 2019. There’s a lot going on!

Bookmark this post for an up-to-date rundown of the best Met Gala looks.

Related Content: 5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget

Law Roach’s Most Memorable Met Gala Moments

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com