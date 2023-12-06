Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks At ELLE’s Women In Hollywood Award Ceremony

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The ladies of Hollywood pulled out their best couture in honor of ELLE’s star-studdedAwards on Dec. 5. Honorees Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino and a slew of celebrity bombshells sported style and poise as they celebrated their careers and gave thanks to the female trailblazers that paved the way for their presence in Tinseltown.

During the 30th annual event, which took place at Nya Studios in Hollywood, Henson beamed in a shiny Black Ralph Lauren ruche gown. The Empire actress paired the sophisticated look with a sleek ponytail and a soft beat complete with magenta eye shadow and light foundation.

Before she was honored with an award for her esteemed career during the event, the Oscar-nominated beauty spoke to ELLE on the red carpet about the importance of balance.

“Find the balance where you can do the work and also take care of yourself,” the 53-year-old star said. “Everything can’t be about grinding and work. So, find some time — most of your time — for self-love.”

Inside the exciting award ceremony, Henson gave thanks to Oprah Winfrey for being an inspiration to so many women in the industry during her acceptance speech. Winfrey, 69, hosted the event on Tuesday.

“I can’t get used to you saying my name,” Henson gushed when Winfrey presented her with her award. The star called the former talk show host a “guiding light” and praised the media maven for creating opportunities for women to “dream” big, according to USA Today.

“If you’re a kid and you went to public school in inner cities (then) the fact that you’re here, you’ve made it. You’re a living testimony.”

Henson will star in the forthcoming adaptation of The Color Purple, which is being produced by Winfrey and directed by Blitz Bazawule. Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who was also honored by ELLE this year, will star alongside the actress as Sofia in the highly anticipated film.

The Georgia native beamed in a jean dress by Moschino that featured a long train. She completed the fun ensemble with a large layered pearl necklace and a gold chain belt. During her award speech, Brooks praised the work of icons like Nell Carter, Esther Rolle and Hattie McDaniel, who in 1939, became the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress due to her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind.

“Because of their sacrifices they made in Hollywood, I get the privilege of standing before you with a multifaceted career. And even though we still have way more glass to break, I vow to continue to demand that we be captured on screen as so much more by the roles that I choose,” Brooks added.

Here are a few more of our favorite looks that ate and left no crumbs at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood Awards ceremony.

