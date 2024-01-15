Red Carpet Rundown: Looks We Love From The 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 award season is well underway, with the hottest celebrities gracing the red carpet, attending events, and winning awards and accolades across the stage. Some of our favorite“it girls” are out and about, slaying with each event and showing their inner beauty and Black girl magic.

And, we are here for all of their sparkle, glitz, and glam.

The weekend’s most recent stop of the awards marathon is the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards. A stepping stone toward the upcoming Academy Awards, the Critics Choice Awards was held on January 14.

Several of the Black Hollywood starlets we are watching attended the swanky event. Celebrities spotted include Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Ariana DeBose, Quinta Brunson, Oprah, Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Erika Alexander, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins ‘Best Supporting Actress’ and HB’s ‘Best Dressed’

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who won the award for Best Supporting Actress wearing a black velvet Jovana Louis gown, was one of the night’s biggest winners. The Holdovers star has been racking up awards over the past few weeks, further cementing her front-runner status in the industry race toward the Oscars.

Da’Vine’s look screamed “award-winning” from head to toe. The actress complimented her velvet dress with a surprising blonde wig hair transformation and a makeup look that her artist, Sheika Daley, described as “soft Hollywood glamour.” Giving the new blonde bombshell a “soft contour and a beautiful peachy glow,” Sheika used Lancome products for Da’Vine’s look.

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri was another of the night’s top winners, giving a look on the red carpet. The “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” awardee wore a vintage menswear cream suit from The Row.

Red Carpet Rundown: Looks We Love From The 29th Critics Choice Awards

When it comes to trends, black, cream, and white were the colors of choice for the evening. There were some notes of brightness and risk-taking, however, worn by Aja Naomi King, Erika Alexander, and Janelle James. Danielle Brooks and her stylist, Jennifer Austin, went all the way off with their whimsy, dramatic red carpet moment. While Oprah reminded us that it is still “The Color Purple” season.

As we continue to keep track of front runners and style makers, see our gallery below.

Congratulations to all the night’s winners!

