Red Carpet Rundown: Erika Alexander, Fantasia Barrino, And Quinta Brunson Have Tea With The British Academy of Film and Television Arts

Tea and trends, anyone?
It’s another weekend in 2024 and another opportunity for celebrities to slay! On Saturday, January 13, BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, held its annual swanky tea party in Los Angeles.
With some of the season’s hottest stars and VIPs in attendance, such as Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, and Erika Alexander, this was one day party not to miss.
HelloBeautiful has a recap of celebrities in attendance, fashion spotted, and inside pics. Keep scrolling for the tea (literally).
BAFTA party brings British culture to Los Angeles.
BAFTA invited attendees to the Maybourne Beverly Hills for the afternoon affair. For celebrity insiders, the annual party is a welcomed but fashionable break from the marathon of galas and late-night dinners that can consume the awards season. A-listers ditched their gowns and tuxedos for tea-length A-line dresses and relaxed fits while celebrating art, entertainment, and British culture.
Captures from inside the event show a covered outside area filled with primarily gold and red decor. Deep red rose installations hung beautifully around the room with gold statues and a large gold letter “BAFTA” photo area.
The walls displayed grass-leaf installations, and the ground was green turf. While enjoying tea, champagne, small appetizers, and desserts, attendees experienced British notes from BBC Studios, “Dancing With the Stars,” and more.
Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Celebrity 2024 BAFTA Looks
Celebrities spotted enjoying the decor and experience were Fantasia Barrino, Janelle James, Ayo Edebiri, Danielle Brooks, Quinta Brunson, America Ferrara, and Erika Alexander. All looked festive, rocking lighter colors, floral fabrics, and shorter lengths.
Unsurprisingly, Fantasia Barrino wore our favorite look of the day. Her foot on necks seems permanent in 2024.
The “The Color Purple” star was dipped in floral fabulousness, wearing a fun print monochromatic look from Dolce & Gabbana. Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson joined Fantasia in bringing in floral notes for winter.
HB has pulled celebrity looks from the BAFTA affair. Spoiler Alert: The fashion was “fashioning.”
1. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia Barrino is a floral fantasy at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party. She is dripped Dolce & Gabbana in a blouse and sequin skirt coordinated flower set. Fantasia’s jewelry is from Sterling Forever.
2. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
Quinta Brunson attended the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party in the perfect tea-length dress from Monique Lhuillier. We’re loving the sweetheart neckline, cream corset bodice, floral details, and sheer overlay.
3. America FerreraSource:Getty
America Ferrera is stunning in Ederm. Get into the London designer’s fresh take on a little black dress with its modest ankle length and dramatic pink bow sash detailing.
4. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James arrives tea party ready in Tory Burch. She pairs a print cardigan and pleated skirt with black and silver jeweled pumps.
5. Ayo EdebiriSource:Getty
We’re getting “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” vibes from Ayo Edebiri. The actress looks sophisticated and elegant in this Versace mini-dress. at the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party.
6. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
It’s the bold color for us! Danielle Brooks is pictured inside the BAFTA Tea Party wearing a gorgeous lime green suit dress with dramatic hem feathers. Danielle added another eye-catching color with her popping purple heels.
7. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
Erika Alexander is giving us a much-needed monochromatic moment at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts soiree. She wears a cream sheath dress with a long-sleeve mesh overlay and jewelry from Sterling Forever.