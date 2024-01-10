Red Carpet Rundown: Angela Bassett Receives An Honorary Oscar In An ‘Award-Winning’ Dolce & Gabbana Gown

Angela Bassett looked like the Academy Award winner she was (and is) while attending the 14th Annual Governor’s Awards on January 9. The “What’s Love Got To Do With It” actress was posh and poised, finally receiving her Oscar.
Amid her influential television and film career and a 2023 award show upset, to many, the Oscar distinction is long overdue. “Across her decades-long career, Angela Bassett has continued to deliver transcendent performances that set new standards in acting,” Academy representatives said in a June 2023 press statement.
Angela Bassett and her “award-winning” Dolce & Gabbana gown
Walking the red carpet before the ceremony, Angela dazzled in a nude dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The gown flowed with tulle, crystals, and sequins, complimenting the starlet’s fit body and curves in a mermaid-style silhouette. Angela’s dress was adorned in crystals from the neckline to the bottom hem in an unexpected ombre effect.
Said another way, “Let’s hear it for Angela’s dress!”
The “Black Panther” star accessorized her outfit with beautiful bling. She emphasized her waist with a bejeweled belt and topped off the look with three-tiered drop earrings and a stunning diamond ring.
The honorary Oscar winner’s makeup and hair were just as glamorous as her fabulous threads. Her tresses were styled in a curly bob that turned heads, and her coordinating makeup included a deep, grey, seductive, smokey-eye look.
Red Carpet Rundown: Courtney B. Vance, Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more
There to celebrate with Angela was her husband, Courtney B. Vance, wearing a black tux, and their twins, Bronwyn Golden and Slater Josiah. Bronwyn and Slater also wore black ensembles, giving their mom the spotlight.
Angela, Vance, and their children were just some of the many A-listers caught on the Governor’s Awards red carpet. With the Golden Globes held just two days prior, awards season is well underway.
Celebrities like Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino, and Tracee Ellis Ross are outside – and making their rounds. Keep scrolling to what they wore in our red carpet rundown.
Congratulations, Angela!
1. Angela Basset and Courtney B. VanceSource:Getty
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance are all smiles at the 14th Governors Awards. Courtney’s velvet suit matches the drama brought by Angela’s sheer, embellished gown.
2. Ariana DeBoseSource:Getty
Ariana DeBose wears a soft pink look on the 14th Governors Awards red carpet. Mixing sexy and sophisticated, Ariana wears a long-sleeve blouse-style dress with a plunging neckline and high slit.
3. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
This is Erika Alexander’s year! Rocking a black sheer lace maxi gown and colorful braids, Erika looks beautiful at the Oscar event.
4. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross loves a sophisticated black look – and so do we. We can’t get enough of the juxtaposition between her high-neck turtleneck top and dramatic satin bottom.
5. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo is leading in men’s formal style. His black tux and white and black loafers are dripping in luxury and stand-out style.
6. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looks absolutely breathtaking in this sculpted velvet gown. From the ornate gold detailing to the tailored fit, Taraji is eating up the girlies in this look.
7. Fantasia BarrinoSource:Getty
Fantasia Barrino plays with whimsy and couture with her 14th Governors Awards look. Her sculpted cream belt takes her look over the top. Adding to her overall ensemble is her glam makeup and “mohawk” styled hair.
8. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 14th Governors Awards in a wine-colored lace dress and plunging neckline. Amid a sea of black, we are here for the rich color.
9. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph is the “Lady In Red” at the 14th Governors Awards. Wearing the color of the season, Da’Vine’s gown features a satin bow-style neckline and a red sequin bottom.
10. America FerreraSource:Getty
America Ferrera pulls off a menswear-style tuxedo suit with fabulous finesse, and we ‘stan! The “Barbie Movie” actress looks sexy, strong, and trendy.
11. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz can do no wrong, but it’s the cape for us! Get into his monochromatic cool, trendy black look and over-the-top scalloped cape jacket.
12. Niecy NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash is serving body at the 14th Governors Awards. Her pale pink gown fits her like a glove with its V-neck sleeveless neckline and bodycon style. The ensemble’s sheer cape and pink sequins detail top off the look flawlessly.
13. Danielle BrooksSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks is posh in purple as she arrives for the 14th Governors Awards. Her long-sleeve dress shows off her curves and sparkles under the red carpet lights. Danielle bodied this look!