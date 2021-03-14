Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love

It’s our favorite time of award season. While most other grand award shows focus on TV and film, the Grammys are a time to celebrating the music, artists we love while enjoying the fashion moments that bring us joy.
So many iconic fashion moments were born at the Grammys. From J. Lo’s legendary Versace dress to Cardi B’s oyster-inspired gown, this year’s show may be virtual but we’re still looking forward to seeing what and who everyone is wearing.
1. 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – ArrivalsSource:Getty
DaBaby, who scored four Grammy nominations looked dapper in Dolce & Gabbana and stylish top hat. His mother doubled as his date to the show, wearing a red dress while his daughter, wore a custom canary Alani Taylor dress. Because kids weren’t allowed on the carpet (pandemic rules), the “Kirk” rapper created his own carpet for his daughter to strut on!
2. Doja CatSource:Getty
We can always count on Doja Cat to give us a fashion moment. The “Streets” singer wore a Roberto Cavalli gown with plunging neckline and feather detail with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. She complimented the look with a mullet hairstyle.