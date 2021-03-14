It’s our favorite time of award season. While most other grand award shows focus on TV and film, the Grammys are a time to celebrating the music, artists we love while enjoying the fashion moments that bring us joy.

So many iconic fashion moments were born at the Grammys. From J. Lo’s legendary Versace dress to Cardi B’s oyster-inspired gown, this year’s show may be virtual but we’re still looking forward to seeing what and who everyone is wearing.

Red Carpet Rundown: 63rd Grammy Award Looks We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com