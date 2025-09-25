Listen Live
Pop Culture

Ray J Says RICO Case “Worse Than Diddy” Is Coming For The Kardashians But X Isn’t Buying It

Published on September 25, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

If there’s an outrageous hot take waiting to be spewed, Ray J is always at the front of the line.

The R&B singer has been thriving in the never-censored world of streaming. During a recent chat with Chrisean Rock, he may have gone too far by claiming he’s working with the authorities to build a RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Related Stories

“The federal RICO I’m about to drop on Kim and Kris is about to be crazy. I’m talking about, I’m on the news every day. I’mma say a lot of sh-t,” he said. “Anybody that know Kim and is cool with Kim, they need to be telling now. The rain is coming. The feds are coming.”

He adds, “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

RICO investigations —which stand for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act— are typically used to charge major illegal organizations like drug cartels and mobs. But it was most recently used in an attempt to prosecute Diddy in his highly publicized case, though he was ultimately acquitted of more dire sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

This isn’t the first time Ray J has hinted at a major bust heading to the first family of reality TV. He made similar claims back in May when he was part of the TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial documentary. 

“If you told me that the Kardashians were being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said.

Ray’s ties to the Kardashian clan date back nearly 20 years to when he was dating Kim and their sex tape was released. He’s since wrestled with the effects of the viral video and has blamed Kris Jenner for orchestrating its release and calling it a strategic business move that subsequently launched the family’s careers.

“I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing,” he told Daily Mail in 2022. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about.”

See social media’s response to Ray’s crazy claim below.

Ray J Says RICO Case “Worse Than Diddy” Is Coming For The Kardashians But X Isn’t Buying It  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Celebrity

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Entertainment

Halle Bailey and DDG Ordered to Keep Son Halo Off Social Media

Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

News

Flavor Flav Back On Sobriety Journey After Relapse

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

American Vote Campaign Badge
Local

Early Voting Now Open in NC Municipal Elections

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

Local

Video of Deadly Charlotte Light Rail Stabbing Draws National Attention

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close