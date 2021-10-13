Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac

Making comparisons in hip-hop can get you knee-deep in trouble with fans of the genre, but they also can warrant praise if coming from a respected figure in the game.
Unfortunately, while Fat Joe is most definitely a hip-hop OG that warrants respect amongst his peers and those that came after him, the “Lean Back” vet set the entire Internet on fire after claiming that DaBaby is the most comparable artist to late hip-hop legend 2Pac.
While appearing on the revived version of Rap City earlier this week, referred to now as Rap City ’21, Joey Crack was asked by OG host Big Tigger a few rapid fire questions based off who he felt was the “2021 version” of whoever artist he mentioned. Starting off with Pac, Fat Joe admitted that was a hard one by saying, “you’re asking me some crazy stuff,” before ultimately adding, “I would say DaBaby.”
From there, the floodgates opened on social media with many going against the Bronx-bred rap king’s opinion. DaBaby even chimed in to not only agree with Joe but also predict the backlash his comment would create, writing on his social media, “they gon’ salt that down too Crack,” and also adding, “This gone make n***as slam they iPhone on the floor @fatjoe.”
After getting criticized publicly, Joe jumped on Twitter to clarify his original comment, writing, “No ones 2pac there’s only one but i was asked the question and da baby a super real one he lives what he raps about.” Whether or not the “SUGE” rapper’s recent controversy played a part in those who disagreed is subjective, but we respect him sparking an interesting debate.
Take a look below at some people who were ready to shed “so many tears” over Fat Joe saying DaBaby is the 2021 version of 2Pac:
1. Comparing Dababy to 2Pac? Fat Joe and T.I exactly alike. Just be saying any damn thang
2. Fat Joe getting paid to say DaBaby is new gen 2pac
via @hrithikrai008
3. First he called Khaled Quincy Jones and now he’s calling DaBaby 2Pac.
via @hurd2020
4. I’ve taken too many Bullets defending Fat Joe’s Madness, saying DaBaby’s the 2021 2Pac is the last Straw b, my Hands are Washed
via @madd_slander
5. Fat Joe calling DaBaby the 2021 2Pac let’s me know Fat Joe is held WAY too high in the culture… respectfully
via @FLEMMDOGGYDOGG
6. Niggas over 30 when they heard Fat Joe say DaBaby is the new 2pac
via @MyMommaNotAThot
7. Tigger: 2Pac Joe: DaBaby Me:
via @TeeTonyB
8. OG got Pac fucked ALL THE WAY UP
via @CrookedIntriago
9. Fat Joe really compared 2Pac to dababy?
via @SergioReynoso24
10. Black Twitter after hearing Fat Joe compare DaBaby to 2pac
via @TheKrissyChanel