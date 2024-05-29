Listen Live
Sports

Rajon Rondo Reveals The Boxing Match With Ray Allen Actually Happened Amid Beef, Social Media Reacts

Published on May 29, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

NBA: FEB 07 Celtics at Bobcats

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty


The competitive nature of sports is usually seen on the court and field, and players in opposing uniforms are usually sizing each other up.

However, when inner turmoil boils over, teammates may even be about that action, including one of the most memorable teams in NBA history, the Boston Celtics’ big three of Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Rajon Rondo as an honorable mention.

Rondo spoke about his rift with Allen on a recent episode of Fanduel’s Run It Back, which was hosted by Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons, Michelle Beadle and Lou Williams. He revealed that while things did get physical, it was organized violence—gloves included.

“It wasn’t to settle the feud, but we damn sure put the gloves on. … There was no point in talking about each other behind each other’s back, let’s just fight as men. But it got broken up pretty quickly. We were fighting in the weight room, equipment got hit a little bit, people got knocked back.” Rondo said.

When pressed about who won, Rondo refuses to answer and would rather let his former teammates say who won the quick sparring match.

Rondo doesn’t just leak his fight, but mentioned that Glen Davis and Tony Allen also fought, hilariously saying that, “Big Baby sat him down quickly.”

Rondo’s claims back up what longtime teammate Kendrick Perkins said back in 2022, revealing that the fight came when Allen wanted to trade Rondo for another elite point guard in Chris Paul.

“I think right there we started having a little friction, right? We made Ray and Rondo actually box it out. They had so much beef, we got to the practice facility, we brought the boxing gloves, and they actually had to box it out because we just didn’t wanna have the tension no more.”

Having beef with Allen seemed to be a theme that Garnett and Paul Pierce shared, partially because he abruptly left Boston after the 2012 season for the Miami Heat.

Below, see how social media is reacting to Rondo’s admission that his feud with Allen ended in a boxing match.

Rajon Rondo Reveals The Boxing Match With Ray Allen Actually Happened Amid Beef, Social Media Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

Politics

Donald Trump GUILTY On All 34 Felony Charges In NY Hush Money Trial

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close