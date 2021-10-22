Quench Your Thirst! 5 Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin Loved By The Professionals

It goes without saying that moisturizer is an absolute must for every skin type. After all, this essential protects the skin barrier from dryness and further irritation due to seasonal changes and the natural state of your skin. With that in mind, those dealing with dry skin types may realize that their skin requires a little extra TLC to stay in the clear.
Once the temperatures begin to go south, the dry air zaps moisture from your skin, which can compromise your skin barrier. As a result, you’ll experience breakouts, dryness, tightness, redness, irritation, rashes, burning sensations, broken capillaries, and other symptoms that are typically characteristic of “sensitive skin” which can be seen in people who have normal, oily or dry skin types — per Dr. Hope Mitchell, board certified dermatologist and Founder & CEO of Mitchell Dermatology.
Contrary to popular belief, not all moisturizers are created equal. Locking down the right product that can provide lasting hydration and help skin retain moisture is the key to success. Since we’re all about helping you keep your skin care game in check, we’ve tapped in with five professionals that have shared their go-to picks for dry skin moisturizers. Without further ado, check out these beloved options that will make controlling dry skin a breeze.
1. Sanitas Skincare Oil Free MoisturizerSource:Dermstore
The Sanitas Skincare Oil Free Moisturizer ($36, Dermstore.com) is considered a cult-favorite in the beauty world for good reason, according to New York City and Charlotte-based esthetician Essence Moore. Aside from its moisturizing abilities, it goes a long way to curb a bevy of skincare concerns.
“Acne concerns can be associated with lack of moisture in the skin,” Essence explains. “The Sanitas Oil Free Moisturizer has a cocktail of ingredients to help manage oil production and give the skin the hydration it needs. It’s a multifunctional product that’s great for at home use and the treatment room.”
2. CeraVe Moisturizing CreamSource:Amazon
For folks that appreciate a drugstore find, the CeraVe Moisturizing Cream ($16.08, Amazon.com) will come in major clutch to keep dry skin at bay. Known as a personal favorite of Dr.Mitchell’s, this offering hydrates skin without leaving a greasy feel while covering all of the bases.
“It contains essential ceramides and MVE Delivery Technology to help protect the skin barrier,” Dr.Mitchell tells us. “Ceramides are an important component of the natural skin barrier and they help to seal it and protect the skin from external irritants and moisture loss. The MVE Delivery system allows the slow release of the product’s nourishing ingredients into the skin throughout the day. Plus, this cream contains hyaluronic acid which helps the skin retain moisture.”
3. Crepe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping TreatmentSource:Amazon
Not all moisturizers leave you with greasy skin and congested pores. And the Crepe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment ($54, Ulta.com) serves as proof. Board certified dermatologist Dr. Onyeka Obioha considers this 2-in-1 offering the créme de la créme of its kind. It’s formulated with skin-loving ingredients that deeply penetrates your face with moisture.
“It does a nice job of blending the essentials of skin care with the aesthetics that my patients expect and seals in natural moisture,” Dr Obioha says. “The combination of squalane, cocoa butter, and coconut oil create a pleasantly soft and hydrated skin. Vitamin E serves as a great antioxidant to help reduce stress in the skin as well.”
4. MONAT Be Balanced Lightweight MoisturizerSource:MONAT
Calling all those with mature skin! Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack’s go-to dry skin moisturizer is none other than the MONAT Be Balanced Lightweight Moisturizer ($72, Monatglobal.com). Formulated to tackle all signs of aging skin, this pricey, yet effective find is worth the coins.
“Packed with hyaluronic acid, it acts as a moisture magnet to the skin,” Dr.Mack explains. “The more hydrated the skin, the plumper the skin calls are minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This formulation also contains peptides and ceramides which help to strengthen the skin barrier reducing dryness.”
5. Arbonne Intelligence Nourishing Facial OilSource:Arbonne
By now, you likely know that moisturizers come in all forms. And while it’s common to rely on cream options to care for dry skin, using facial oils in tandem with your go-to pick can elevate your skin care game. So, it’s no surprise that board-certified dermatologist Dr. Naissan Wesley is completely smitten with the Arbonne Intelligence Nourishing Facial Oil ($76, Arbonne.com).
“With squalane and sea buckthorn oil, both rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids that our skin needs, it can be used alone to repair dry skin, or layered with your favorite cream moisturizer,” Dr.Wesley shares. “I also like it because it’s free of any ingredients considered harmful by the EWG (Environmental Working Group).”