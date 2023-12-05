Picture Perfect: 8 Times Tyra Banks Made The Street Her Runway

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Sexy Sagittarius season continues with Tyra Banks ! The supermodel and “America’s Next Top Model” creator turned 50 on December 4.

While most fans are thinking, “50 where,” Tyra took to Instagram with a fun carousel set of natural pictures to celebrate her recent trip around the sun. The SMiZE Cream’s owner’s skin is glowing as she rocks big natural curls, a grey chunky lounge-style robe, and a fresh face.

Known to strike a pose, Tyra serves the girlies what they want in each slide. The TV personality switches up her looks giving soft and sultry, quirky and fun, and joyous and happy.

In front of Tyra is a digital cake that reads “House of Smize.” The three-tiered cake is gold and brown and topped with a heart candle that reads, “Happy Birthday, Tyra!”

The caption of the “Life Size” actress reads in part, “50. I can’t believe I’ve been on this earth that many years. I remember like yesterday my mom’s 50th birthday party and we celebrated her in the biggest way. It was a big one. And now it’s mine. So many fear getting older. That’s understandable. Things just aren’t the same anymore … But I gotta say, my mind is FIERCER THAN EVER. Wise, baby. But still… I think we have to look at aging and these big milestone years like, “I GET to be that age.” A Blessing.”

Tyra continues on the platform, advising fans to always be open, have multiple careers, and reinvent themselves. Tyra’s Smize & Dream ice cream venture is her version of practicing what she preaches. Launched in 2021, Tyra’s SMiZE Cream is a fun and delicious play on the cold desert with a “hidden truffle surprise in every cup.”

See Tyra’s birthday post below.

As we celebrate Tyra’s birthday – and the many times we were rooting for her, her models, her slay, and her business ventures – we share some of our favorite looks from the multihyphenate.

Scroll below to see more slays from Tyra Banks. And join us in wishing the ageless catwalk beauty a “Happy Birthday!”

Picture Perfect: 8 Times Tyra Banks Made The Street Her Runway was originally published on hellobeautiful.com