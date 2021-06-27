HomeNews

Photo Recap: The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Wins & Fashion Fumbles

Posted June 27, 2021

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

BET Awards 2021 - ShowSource: Johnny Nunez / Getty

What’s the best part of any awards show? The fashion!

The BET Awards made a triumphant comeback Sunday (June 27). After a year of quarantine, cancelled festivals and tours, it was on and poppin’ in Los Angeles. Celebs such as Issa Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and more joined award show host Taraji P. Henson for a star-studded celebration for the culture.

In addition to the performances, outfits and red carpet greetings, music fans got a huge surprise from Cardi B. The Grammy Award-winning rapper took the stage alongside Migos and simultaneously revealed her exposed baby bump to the world while her team shared her latest maternity photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“#2!” she captioned while tagging her husband Offset.

It’s safe to say, it was an eventful night, even more so by the fashion that graced this year’s red carpet. Who was fly … who made a fashion fumble? See what your favorite celebs wore to The 2021 BET Awards in the gallery.

Photo Recap: The 2021 BET Awards Red Carpet Wins & Fashion Fumbles  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Ciara

2. Issa Rae

3. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

4. Jazmine Sullivan

5. Coi Leray

6. Sevyn Streeter

7. Ashanti

8. Lil Baby

9. Saweetie

10. Queen Latifah

11. DaBaby

12. Gabrielle Dennis

13. Big Latto

14. Kirk Franklin

15. Cardi B

16. Tyler the Creator

17. Summer Walker

18. Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

19. Armani Caeser

20. Lil Uzi Vert & JT of City Girls

21. Lil Nas X

22. H.E.R.

H.E.R. Source:Getty

23. The Migos

24. DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Yo Gotti

25. Jennifer Hudson

26. Griselda (Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher & Conway The Macbine

Griselda (Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher & Conway The Macbine Source:Getty

27. Chloe Bailey

28. Roddy Rich

29. Moneybagg Yo

30.

Latest
An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek…
 3 days ago
06.25.21
Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina…
 2 weeks ago
06.16.21
Lauren London On Life After Losing Nipsey Hussle:…
 1 month ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close