Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Graduates With Master’s Degree From Oklahoma, Twitter Salutes Him

Friday, May 12, Jalen Hurts walked across the stage after graduating from the University of Oklahoma, earning his Master’s Degree in human relations.

Hurts, who quickly became a star at the university after transferring from Alabama, received a thunderous ovation during the ceremony.

This news comes after the 2020 draft pick, with the help of his super agent, Nicole Lynn, a beautiful Black woman, secured a 5-year $255 million contract extension at the time, making him the highest-paid NFL superstar. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson recently eclipsed him.

Hurts’ rise to the top of the QB field was meteoric. He recently led his Eagles squad to Super Bowl, making history in progress after becoming the first player ever to rush for at least two touchdowns and throw for another in a championship game.

Unfortunately, the Eagles fell short of accomplishing their goal losing to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35. Still, many analysts believe the Eagles, with Hurts under center, will eventually bring another Super Bowl title to Philly.

Social Media Had High Praise For Jalen Hurts

Twitter has been showering Hurts with praise for graduating from college and checking off another accomplishment on his still-growing list.

“While leading the #Eagles to the Super Bowl… Jalen Hurts quietly was getting his Masters,” reporter Ian Rapoport wrote.

“Jalen Hurts gets his Masters in Human Relations. He could be the best human of all time (next to Jesus Christ),” another Twitter user wrote.

That’s some high praise right there.

Big congratulations to Jalen Hurts on graduating with his Master’s Degree.

Photo: Anthony Behar – PA Images / Getty

