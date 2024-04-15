Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments [Gallery]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There wasn’t a lot of chatter surrounding this year’s Coachella Music Festival, but weekend one still made for some really great moments. From Tyler, the Creator’s wonderful performance, Kesha calling out Diddy and a No Doubt reunion, check out some of our favorite Coachella weekend one moments inside.

Coachella 2024 shaped up to bring fans memorable moments to relish in for many years to come. The 23rd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California over the weekend and continues into this weekend April 19-21. This year’s headliners include Tyler, the Creator, Lana Del Rey and Doja Cat. The lineup was reduced from last year’s166 acts to 147 performers for 2024.

There were several viral moments from weekend one of the highly anticipated festival. One of the more exciting moments included No Doubt’s reunion, performing together for the first time since 2015. Other moments fans are still talking about is the disastrous Grimes set that took place. The Canadian singer and songwriter has since apologized for the awful show and its unfortunate technical issues.

Kesha makes a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp’s Coachella set to perform her 2010 hit, “TikTok.” In light of the recent Diddy news and pending accusations, Kesha changed her lyrics to share her disdain for the music mogul.

“Wake up in the morning like fuck P. Diddy,” Kesha sings while putting her middle finger in the air alongside Rapp.

Don’t fret, there were several happier moments as well. Fans can’t stop talking about YG Marley bringing out his mom, Lauryn Hill. The icon staged a Fugees reunion with Wyclef Jean and even enlists legendary rapper Busta Rhymes during their set. Social media users are also praising Tyler, the Creator for another impressive showcase of his talents.

So much fun in the sun for festival goers over the weekend. Will you attend Coachella weekend two?

Check out our favorite moments from the 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One below:

Our Favorite 2024 Coachella Festival Weekend One Moments [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com