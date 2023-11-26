OKC Thunder’s Josh Giddey Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Minor, X Users Are Dunking On Him

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Allegations of the improper relationship Giddey was allegedly involved in began to surface on social media earlier this week.

In a series of now-deleted posts, an anonymous social media user claimed the girl sween with Giddey in photos and videos was a high school junior at the time.

The account that dropped the eyebrow-raising posts has since been deactivated.

On Friday, November 23, Giddey, 21, declined to comment on the situation when asked about it by the press.

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey told reporters during Thunder’s practice.

When pressed on the matter, OKC Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment.

“Personal matter, and I have no comment on it,” Daigneault said. “And that’ll be my comment on anything related.”

As expected, X users have been reacting to the news. Many are bringing up Hall-of-Famer and Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone’s name. Malone has been accused of statutory rape and allegedly impregnated a 13-year-old girl.

Others are wondering why Giddey is being allowed to play as the NBA investigates the matter, pointing to the suspensions of both Kyrie Irving and Ja Morant as examples of hypocrisy in the league, and ESPN not talking about the matter.

ESPN has reported on the matter.

This is a very serious matter with some severe implications. You can see more reactions to the news by hitting the gallery below.

