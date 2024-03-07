105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

TMZ Sports reports the Oklahoma City Thunder center seemingly collapsed in the middle of the game, scaring his teammates and fans.

The incident happened during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers game. Biyombo could be seen dapping up his teammates during a timeout, losing his balance, and falling backward into nearby chairs.

The 31-year-old professional hooper lay motionless on the floor, worrying some of his teammates for a few moments before he got up and walked off the court under his own power, holding the back of his head.

Nobody knows what caused Biyombo to collapse, but Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said his player avoided a “serious ailment, TMZ Sports reports.

“He’s fine,” Daigneault said. “He just fainted, basically. He was in the locker room at halftime laughing and joking.”

That’s fantastic news to hear.

NBA X, formerly NBA Twitter, showed deep concern for Biyombo, who joined the Thunder last month after starting his season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Of course, some people couldn’t resist claiming that what happened to Biyombo was a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Whatever the case, we’re just glad Biyombo is okay.

You can see more reactions to the scary moment in the gallery below.

OKC Thunder Center Bismack Biyombo Collapses On Sideline During Game, NBA Fans Shower Him With Prayers was originally published on cassiuslife.com