The Internet is buzzing about Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM

Twitter is buzzing about Amazon Prime’s newest horror-comedy series, Swarm, created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover.

The series stars Dominique Fishback as Dre, a woman obsessed with a Beyoncé-esque pop star who would go to great (and deadly) lengths to pledge her allegiance to her idol. The premise alone is enough for us to be drawn into this show. However, fans found themselves even more intrigued upon hearing that the first episode features a sex scene between co-stars Chloe Bailey and Damson Idris.

In an interview with Deadline, Bailey (who plays Dre’s sister Marissa on the show) said that she was nervous shooting the scene, but that Idris made sure that she was comfortable.

Now, we’re NOT going to post the scene here. But if you’re curious, click here to take a peek. (NSFW, obviously)

As expected, people in complete shambles. Check out some reactions:

