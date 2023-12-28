Oh Baby! Black Celebrity Babies & Mommies of 2023: Ciara, Rihanna, Da Brat & More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We have baby fever!

And so do many of our favorite celebrities, such as Ciara, Naomi Campbell, Da Brat, Rihanna and more. With so many starlets welcoming babies over the past 362 days, this year was filled with adorable newborn Instagram carousel posts, unique gender reveals, and healthy pregnancies and deliveries.

We gushed at every love-filled moment.

As Black women constantly manage fertility and maternal health issues, 2023’s new mothers are more than awe-inspiring! Successful entrepreneurs, multi-hyphenate stars, actresses, singers, supermodels, and personalities, these women are shining examples of the diversity of motherhood and the inherent strength Black women have and bring to the world.

Rapper Da Brat and supermodel Naomi Campbell exemplified motherhood at any age in 2023.

True Legend in July 2023, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart at age 49. Her fertility and conception story made headlines, as she chose to carry Judy’s egg with a donor’s sperm. Since True Legend’s birth, the adorable couple has celebrated sweet moments online, from his delivery to unveiling his new baby room to introducing him to Auntie LisaRaye. Giving birth to babyin July 2023, Da Brat became a mother with partnerat age 49. Her fertility and conception story made headlines, as she chose to carry Judy’s egg with a donor’s sperm. Since True Legend’s birth, the adorable couple has celebrated sweet moments online, from his delivery to unveiling his new baby room to introducing him to Auntie

Naomi Campbell , 53, delivered her second child, a baby boy, a month before Da Brat. Her first child, a daughter, was born in 2021.

While Naomi keeps her children’s names and most of her personal life private, the model mogul frequently encourages women to live by their own rules. Introducing her son, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s never too late to become a mother .”

Ciara and Rihanna pushed the envelope with maternity fashion, empowering women everywhere.

gave birth to her third child, Amora Princess , in December 2023. Amora came just a few days after Ciara cheered on her husband Russell Wilson and graced “The Color Purple” carpet with a bedazzled bump. Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara glowed and took every moment to slay, showing her bump proudly. She held aand dropped fire pictures on Instagram to celebrate the moment.

nearly broke the internet with news of her second son, Riot Rose , with bae. Riot was born to the hip-hop couple and their son, RZA, in August 2023.

Fans have been invested in Rihanna’s second pregnancy since her surprise reveal during the Super Bowl in February 2023. The Savage Fenty mogul, however, shared recently that her nationally televised reveal wasn’t planned.

While many thought the trendsetter was making a risky style choice, she shared that her outfit didn’t fit properly due to her growing bump. So Ri Ri went with it, slayed, and the rest is literally maternity fashion history.

Oh Baby! Gallery: Black Celebrity Babies (And Mommies) Of 2023

Rihanna, Ciara, Naomi Campbell, and DaBrat (and Judy), are just a few of the Black mamas who have inspired us in 2023. As we look to new beginnings and more bundles of joy in the new year, scroll through our list of more celebrity babies (and mommies) of 2024.

See Keke Palmer, Chanel Iman, Sanya Richards-Ross, Serena Williams, Teyonah Parris, Naomi Osaka, Chrisean Rock, and Naturi Naughton. Congratulations, again, to all on your growing families!

Oh Baby! Black Celebrity Babies & Mommies of 2023: Ciara, Rihanna, Da Brat & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com