Oakland, You Good? Citywide Crime Surge Has Residents Scared To Call 911

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Oakland, the eighth most populated city in California, has aimed to live by their fairly new citywide motto, “Love life.” However, many residents of The Town are mostly feeling the hate in their neighborhoods as crime is making it very hard to, well, love life in any capacity.

What makes matters worse is that locals even say that calling authorities for help leads to nothing, leaving them left feeling quite uneasy over in the big East Bay.





RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Robbed At Gunpoint In Oakland

The thought of waiting 45 minutes for police to arrive “on a good day” during an emergency sounds exactly how residents are now describing the situation: pointless. With many assailants not even threatened by the idea of being caught on camera, many have been left with a feeling of fight-or-flight that feels bittersweet either way. Fighting for your neighborhood is something that’s looked at as valiant, but what happens when that proverbial war becomes a little too physical and, dare we say it, deadly?

More details on getting to the root of Oaktown’s crime problem below, via CNN:

“Oakland residents say they are unnerved and considering fleeing the state because of the rise in violent crime that has community activists, including the local NAACP, demanding urgent action from city officials.

In a letter released in late July, NAACP Oakland Branch President Cynthia Adams and Oakland pastor Bishop Bob Jackson demanded action from elected leaders to ensure public safety, especially in predominately Black neighborhoods.

‘African Americans are disproportionately hit the hardest by crime in East Oakland and other parts of the city. But residents from all parts of the city report that they do not feel safe,’ they said in the letter.

The statement went on to accuse ‘failed leadership’ of creating a heyday for Oakland criminals.’”

A roster increase of active police, currently listed at 715, to somewhere in the range of 1,200 is what Oakland Police Officers’ Association President Barry Donelan says would make the union happy. However, until someone figures out how to cure the mind of a criminal mind, the Great Migration out might sadly turn Oaktown into Ghosttown.

What do you think can be done in Oakland? Sound off with your thoughts and see what people are saying on social media below:

Oakland, You Good? Citywide Crime Surge Has Residents Scared To Call 911 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com