NYFW Street Style: These Fashion Girlies Slayed ESSENCE Fashion House

We told you the girlies brought beauty realness to ESSENCE Fashion House during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on September 9. And, the attendees’ style and fashion choices were just as fabulous. Scroll to see the street style slay.

Understanding the assignment that the ESSENCE Fashion House always gives, attendees went above and beyond in their ‘fits. Every room of the Manhattan loft was filled the gworls stepping on necks and leaving no crumbs as they attended workshops, panels, and shopping activations.

Black fashionistas and fashionist(o)s filled the event halls, donning some of the season’s hottest looks. HelloBeautiful saw timeless garments like structured denim and lush leather, innovative hand-made custom couture, and bright colors and sheer fabrics in the space.

Black designers were also a fan favorite style choice. HB spotted Hanifa designs, Tia Adeola dresses, BruceGlen coordinates, Brandon Blackwood mini bags, and Telfar totes, just to name a few.

Some of our favorite looks are below. Check it out – and if you missed our beauty round up, see it here.

