Listen Live
Pop Culture

NYC Mayor Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Under Fire—For Loving “Pro-Terrorist” Dipset Too Much

Published on September 11, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app

For some reason, a writer named Jerry Dunleavy, listed as the chief investigative correspondent for JustTheNews, thought it was a good idea to write a hit piece claiming that Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee in the New York City mayoral race, was “pro-terrorist” for his support for rap group….wait for it…The Diplomats.

Yes, those Diplomats, the Wu-Tang Clan-like conglomerate that includes rappers Cam’ron, Freekey Zekey, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, 40 Cal. J.R. Writer and Hell Rell.

Related Stories

In the article, Dunleavy claimed that because Mamdani has tweeted out a photo of Juelz Santana wearing an American flag outfit with the caption “Happy 4th” three of the last five years, that the NYC mayoral hopeful was supporting the “controversial rap group” who “were famous — and infamous — for some of their pro-terrorism-tinged lyrics.”

“The claim stems from Dipset’s obsession with 9/11, especially on their debut album Diplomatic Immunity, less than two years after the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Complex reports. “In addition to their lyrics, the crew also referred to themselves as ‘the Dipset Taliban’ and ‘Harlem’s Al Qaeda.’”

But here is the funniest part: Despite all of the writer’s efforts to try to connect Mamdani to “pro-terrorism,” he actually made Mamdani a legend for his fandom with the Dipset.

Complex notes that Mamdani is a Hip-Hop head, “Back in July, Zohran Mamdani linked with Wu-Tang Clan, Run The Jewels, and the LOX for the final Wu-Tang NYC show at Madison Square Garden.”

And 50 Cent once offered Mamdani money to leave NYC.

“Where did he come from 👀 whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan no,” he wrote on Instagram. “I will give him $258,750 and a first class one way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!”

See social media’s hilarious reaction to Dipset being named in political debates below. 

NYC Mayor Hopeful Zohran Mamdani Under Fire—For Loving “Pro-Terrorist” Dipset Too Much  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Close-Up of Hands Using Calculator in Colorful Indian Shop Background
Local

The Standard Deduction on Taxes Has Increased

News

5 HBCU Campuses On Lockdown After Receiving Threats

Entertainment

Sad Details Revealed in Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit

World Humanitarian Day. August 19. Holiday concept. Template for background, banner, card, poster with text. Vector EPS10 illustration.
Local

World Humanitarian Day

Entertainment

Did Karrueche Tran Just Confirm She’s ‘Dating’ Deion Sanders?

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
Local

Cam Jackson Hosts Madden 26 Fan Event in Charlotte

Medicare health insurance enrollment form with calendar. Healthcare, medical insurance and open enrollment deadline date concept.
Local

What Happens if You’re Aging Into Medicare, But Miss The Deadline?

15 Items
Pop Culture

Drake Talks Fake Abs Rumors, Culture Vulture Claims, Disses Rick Ross & More In Bobbi Althoff Interview

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close