NYC Basketball Player & NBL Legend Corey “Homicide” Williams Passes Away After Cancer Battle

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicknamed “Homicide,” Williams was known for his flashy on-court play and an outspoken sports commentator once he hung up his jersey.

The NYC native died of colon cancer, as he’s been battling stage four of the disease. The DailyMail reports that he’d undergone chemotherapy treatment in New York last year and as recently as Melbourne in November.

He was also an icon in the National Basketball League (NBL), –the premier professional basketball league in Australia and new Zealand– when he joined the league in 2007 as a member of the Townsville Crocodiles. While his longest stint was with the Crocodiles, he was a basketball journeyman, having played for more than 20 teams across three decades, ranging from clubs in Brazil and Sweden to Croatia and, lastly, Lebanon in 2016. He briefly toyed with the NBA as a member of the Toronto Raptors 2005 training camp, where he played in four preseason games before being cut.

But in the NBL, he’d win the NBL MVP award in 2010 and soon made the move to color commentary.

He played an integral role in shedding light on the league and making it a pathway for many to transition into the NBA.

As news of his death went public, NBL owner Larry Kestelman spoke about how much Williams meant to the league as a player, commentator, and, most importantly– a person.

“I will personally miss Corey, as will my wife, Anita and our family. We are all at a loss right now and our thoughts and prayers are with Filagote, and his daughters Bella and Gabi, as well as his immediate and extended family, and close friends. Having Corey as part of the NBL commentary team was by far one of the best decisions I ever made, and without his passion for the League and enthusiasm for the growth of the game in Australia, we simply wouldn’t be where we are today,” NBL owner Larry Kestelman said in a statement. “There will never be another Corey ‘Homicide’ Williams, may he rest in peace.”

See how basketball aficionados are mourning the street baller below.

NYC Basketball Player & NBL Legend Corey “Homicide” Williams Passes Away After Cancer Battle was originally published on cassiuslife.com