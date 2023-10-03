NY Giants Suffer Embarrassing 24-3 Loss To Seattle Seahawks, Social Media Sacks Daniel Jones

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As if Jets fans weren’t already depressed sporting a 1-3 record with Zach Wilson at the helm after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in Week 1, Giants fans aren’t doing much better.

They, too, have a 1-3 record, but their quarterback, Daniel Jones, is their first choice and recently signed a four-year, $160 million extension. Now that his pockets are filled, he still can’t produce and lead the Giants to an abysmal 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks during Monday Night Football.

Seattle’s Geno Smith started the scoring off with a six-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, thanks to Mario Edward Jr.’s strip-sack of Daniel Jones a few plays earlier.

The game continued on even after Smith was taken out with a knee injury, and backup Drew Lock led the team to a 14-3 lead at halftime thanks to a big run by Noah Fant, who tiptoed down the sideline for 51 yards.

Things only got worse in the second half for Big Blue when Seattle rookie Devon Witherspoon caught an interception at the three-yard line and returned it for a 97-yard score.

Seahawks’ defense continued to dominate and managed to sack Jones 10 times, which, according to CBS Sports, hasn’t happened since Phil Simms against the San Francisco 49ers in *squints* 1980.

Head coach Brian Daboll was honored as the NFL’s Coach of the Year in 2022, so the team’s inability to live up to its potential has been frustrating.

The frustration could be seen on the sidelines after Jones’ pick-six when Daboll tossed a tablet while attempting to show Jones film of the play.

“I was just trying to see what he thought and then tell him what I saw,” Daboll said of the moment. “Yeah, I’m not gonna get into particulars of it. Just didn’t get the job done.”

He was then asked what he wanted from Jones during that play, responding, “Obviously, not throw an interception.”

Oh, and it’s not going to get any easier in the next few weeks as the Giants are set to face the Miami Dolphins, followed by the Buffalo Bills.

Social media is roasting the Giant’s loss. See the reactions below.

NY Giants Suffer Embarrassing 24-3 Loss To Seattle Seahawks, Social Media Sacks Daniel Jones was originally published on cassiuslife.com