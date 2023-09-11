NY Giants Stink It Up In Embarrassing 40-0 Loss To Dallas Cowboys, Social Media Reacts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Not only did they disappoint, but the embarrassment was at an all-time high because they failed to score at all, as they were bested by the Dallas Cowboys 40-0.

The poor performance consisted of the defense failing to match the competition, which allowed seven sacks, pick six, and a blocked field goal.

The offense wasn’t much better as they committed three turnovers, only amassed 171 yards, and with 12 possessions, they only got into the red zone once.

Head coach Brian Daboll spoke about the loss after the game and vowed to learn from the team’s mistakes and look to perform better with 16 more games on the horizon.

“We just got skunked here, 40 to nothing,” he said after the game. “When you play a game like that and coach a game like that, there’s nothing that’s good enough. Our job is to go back and look at it with a critical eye, just like we would do in any game, but 40 to nothing is not a good score, obviously. So, a lot to work on, and that’s what we’ll do.”

The head of the offense is, of course, quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year $160 million contract extension back in March. He’d be pulled late in the game in favor of Tyrod Taylor, but while in the game amid getting sacked seven times, he threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

Jones acknowledged the pressure he was under in the pocket and could have made better throws and chosen different plays.

“I think there [are] plenty of situations where I didn’t make a good decision, didn’t make an accurate throw, didn’t make the right read,” Jones said. “And I’m going to be very critical of myself and those situations and look to correct that going forward.”

See how X, formerly known as Twitter, is reacting to one of the biggest losses in franchise history.

