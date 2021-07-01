Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.
Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complemented by his intricate beatboxing skills.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.
We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.”
2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys
Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie.
3. Nas Is Like – Nas
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.”
4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.”
5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.”
6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz
Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.”
7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.”
8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz”
9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac
Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.”
10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia
Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.”