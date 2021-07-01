HomeArts & Entertainment

Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

Posted 21 hours ago

Biz Markie

Source: David Corio / Getty

Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complemented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

1. Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit – Wu-Tang Clan

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

2. So What’Cha Want – Beastie Boys

Sampled Big Daddy Kane’s “Just Rhymin’ With Biz” featuring Biz Markie. 

3. Nas Is Like – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Nobody Beats the Biz.” 

4. No Vaseline – Ice Cube

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Vapors.” 

5. Memory Lane (Sittin’ in da Park) – Nas

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Pickin’ Boogers.” 

6. In Living Color – Heavy D & the Boyz

Sampled Biz Markie’s “This is Something for the Radio.” 

7. What’s Beef – The Notorious B.I.G.

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Biz Is Goin’ Off.” 

8. Best of Me (Part 2) – Mya ft. Jay-Z

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz” 

9. Definition of a Thug – 2Pac

Sampled Roxanne Shante ft. Biz Markie’s “Freestyle Live.” 

10. Best Friend – 50 Cent ft. Olivia

Sampled Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.” 

