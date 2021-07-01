Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Biz Markie is a hip-hop legend in his own right.

Crowned the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” in his heyday, his raps were complemented by his intricate beatboxing skills.

Those songs, laying the blueprint for many popular tracks in hip-hop’s golden age and beyond.

We compiled a list of them below. Check it out.

