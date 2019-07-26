Nike To Drop Kyrie Irving x SpongeBob SquarePants Collection [Photos]

SpongeBob SquarePants is still a thing?! We guess it must be as Nike is dropping a new Kyrie Irving collection inspired by the yellow dish sponge that lives at the bottom of the sea (damn polluters).

In celebration of 20 years of the Nickelodeon cartoon series, the Nike/SpongeBob SquarePants collection will feature five colorways dedicated to the Nickelodeon cartoon’s five main characters, SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs.

The three high-top sneakers in the collection showcase the signature Kyrie 5 silhouette in bright yellow for SpongeBob, pink and green tones for Patrick and turquoise accents for Squidward. The low-cut silhouette of the Kyrie Low 2 pays homage to the currency-crazy crustacean, Mr. Krabs, as well as a Sandy Cheeks version with colors inspired by her iconic space suit.

While we’re not entirely familiar with the show like that we’re sure it’s hardcore fan base will truly appreciate the route that Nike went with the colorways.

Check out pictures of the collection below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop on August 10.

