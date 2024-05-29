Nicki Minaj Says Amsterdam Cops Were Sent To ‘Sabotage’ Her Show After She Was Detained For Weed Possession

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

the authorities in Amsterdam and the cancellation of a stop on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

According to Hypebeast, Minaj was on her way to her Manchester show when she was detained by a policeman who claimed she was in possession of marijuana, which the “Barbie World” rapper vehemently denied. Nicki posted video footage of the interaction between her and the unnamed officer on Instagram.

“I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not going in there. I need a lawyer present. I need a lawyer present now. Where am I going?” Minaj can be heard asking the officer. “What am I doing? Oh, so I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what?”

It’s unclear what happened directly after the recorded back-and-forth with the officer, but the incident did upend Minaj’s scheduled performance, and now she’s claiming the Amsterdam authorities engaged in an intentional “sabotage” of her tour. She also became somewhat of a celebrity cliché by claiming the marijuana actually belonged to her security. (I mean, it could be true, just sayin’ it’s a convenient out.)

Her Manchester performance was later canceled 1.5 hours after the official start time and was postponed. After she was able to leave, Minaj took to X to claim that the events were due to “sabotage.” The police in Amsterdam claimed to have found marijuana in her bag which she claims was one of her security guards. She said, “Now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down.” The artist is currently out of detainment and has continued on her tour through Europe which ends in July.

Actually, Nicki went into full conspiracy mode, claiming that someone, presumably the authorities in Amsterdam, is “being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me.” (Again, not saying she’s lying, just saying some people might say she’s beyond delulu if she believes her haters somehow conspired with the police in Amsterdam to “sabotage” her tour by finding the drugs that actually belonged to her “security.”)

Anyway, Minaj also took to X to ensure her fans in Manchester that she would update them on new tour dates and that she would “be doing an added surprise bonus for you guys as well,” likely to make up for the inconvenience of the canceled show.

Be safe out there when traveling abroad, folks. Y’all saw how they did Brittney Griner.

See how social media is reacting to Minaj’s detainment below.

