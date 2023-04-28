105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The first round of this year’s NFL Draft made history. Thursday (April 27) three black quarterbacks were selected within the first four picks of the 2023 NFL Draft for the first time in the league out of college since 1936.

Bryce Young, from Alabama, went No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers. CJ Stroud, of Ohio State, went No. 2 to the Houston Texans. Anthony Richardson, of Florida, went No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts.

Congratulations to those young men for their life-changing accomplishments! Hard work and dedication to the craft have resulted in maximum success. They now have a chance to carve their names into record books of the most popular professional sport.

Here’s a complete list of black QBs selected in the first round of each NFL draft:

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round was originally published on wzakcleveland.com