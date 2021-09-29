Never Say Never: Idris Elba Still A Fan-Favorite To Play 007 As Search For Next ‘James Bond’ Begins In 2022

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few good years since Idris Elba first became the top choice amongst fans as the actor to officially become the first Black James Bond in the highly-popular 007 espionage film franchise.

Being that the role has been occupied by Daniel Craig for the past 15 years, along with a long line of solely white actors since the character’s film debut in 1962, it goes without saying that the world is hoping for some much-needed diversity for everyone’s favorite spy.

Craig’s time as Bond ends in a just a couple of weeks with the upcoming release of No Time To Die, and with perfect timing Elba’s name came resurfacing as a top choice for replacement.

Hope for Idris to soon suit up with a shaken (not stirred!) martini on the side came in the form of franchise producer Barbara Broccoli. As Deadline reports, she admitted on BBC Radio 4’s Today to being “in denial” about Craig’s split after five films, but confirms that the search for his replacement will begin next year, saying, “We want Daniel to have his time of celebration,” and adding, “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

It took that one short statement for the Elba fans to come out in droves on social media, getting his name trending off the simple fact that many people still want to see him in the iconic role.

Although some deemed Idris Elba to be “too old” to play James Bond, with 31-year-old Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page also being mentioned as a possible Black leading man, Elba ended up having the masses on his side for the most part based off what we peeped on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets below to see what we mean:

