NBA Referee Eric Lewis Retires After Getting Exposed For Alleged Burner Account, Social Media Blows The Whistle

NBA ref Eric Lewis has officially retired from the league, and the official messaging mentions that the ongoing investigation into his alleged burner has ceased.

“NBA referee Eric Lewis has informed the league office that he is retiring, effective immediately. In light of his decision, the NBA’s investigation into social media activity has been closed,” said the NBA in a statement.

It all began in May when NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the NBA had launched an investigation into Lewis’ social media activity. He was thought to be anonymously operating under the Twitter account “@CuttliffBlair,” where he frequently commented on officiating, which is prohibited without league approval.

Once allegations surfaced, the account disappeared, but nothing is ever truly gone once it hits the internet. Screenshots and screen recording videos were added to a list of receipts.

One video in particular uncovered all of the account’s replies, and they’ve all got to do with Lewis directly or officiating critiques.

In one instance, sports media personality Colin Cowherd says that the NBA failed its attempt to rig a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Finals, and the burner account hops in the comments mentioning specific plays, writing, “I don’t gaf about either team. You responded to me. Your accusations don’t have merit. What about the foul call on Dennis in game one. I don’t think that’s a foul but no one claimed conspiracy then.”

Lewis got his start as a college basketball player at Bethune-Cookman in the early 90s and went on to officiate at the high school, college, and the United States Basketball League level. After working at the NBA G League Finals in 2004, he jumped to the NBA in 2005. Before retiring, he officiated 1,098 career games, including 82 playoff games and six NBA Finals games over the course of 19 seasons.

