Naysayer, Please: Pat McAfee Hilariously Confused Over N-Word In ‘LANK’ Acronym, Social Media Reacts

On ESPN‘s College GameDay, McAfee was joined by Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, and Joey Galloway to wax poetic about the coveted Rose Bowl where Michigan would be taking on Alabama later in the day.

Davis was introducing a feature on Bama quarterback Jalen Milroe and mentioned that he’s always rocking his own clothing brand.

“Jalen Milroe often wears his own branded apparel reading ‘LANK’ across the front of it,” Davis said. “It’s an acronym that stands for ‘Let a naysayer know.’”

McAfee couldn’t let Davis finish reading his lines from the teleprompter and immediately interjected, thinking the acronym was going to take a dark turn.

“That is not what I thought — boy, ‘Let a naysayer know?’” McAfee said as the rest of the crew burst out laughing, likely assuming that the N would stand for the N-word instead of naysayers.

“You almost lost me. It got real tight up here,” McAfee continued while hilariously loosening his collar.

NFL player turned Analyst Galloway even had a huge smile on his face and was wiping tears from his face, saying, “Rece, you were too smooth with that. I thought it was going down out here.”

After a laugh, the crew recovers, and Davis finishes reading the segment leading into the story.

Social media, however, has gotten ahold of the clip and has swapped a bunch of sayings that use the n-word with naysayer.

Milroe has yet to comment on the viral moment, but he’s likely got a lot more to worry about as his fourth-ranked University of Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the top-ranked University of Michigan Wolverines 27-20 after a failed fourth-down play in overtime.

The Crimson Tide has won six national championships in the last 15 years, but the Wolverines are undefeated on the season and haven’t let the sign-stealing scandal that sidelined head coach Jim Harbough deter them from making history with its first 14-win season.

The team will now take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan 8.

But before the big game, see how social media has hilariously repurposed naysayer below.

