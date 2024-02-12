Nat Geo Makes NYFW Debut With An Immersive ‘Fit For A Queen Fashion Show Curated By Sakinah Bashir

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

National Geographic made its debut at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) in front of industry influencers, celebrities, tastemakers, and media with its immersive fashion show, Nat Geo Presents: ‘Fit for a Queen, celebrating the premiere of its upcoming docuseries “QUEENS.” Check out a gallery from the innovative event inside.

The network’s ‘Fit for a Queen fashion show incorporated holographic images of the female animals featured in the upcoming docuseries, alongside powerful women and gender non-conforming models, to bring a new perspective to these intimate, dynamic narratives of queendom.

National Geographic’s upcoming series “QUEENS” is narrated by Angela Bassett. The documentary series follows the true leaders of the wild – female.

Of course, their NYFW event had to include the industry’s rising female fashion star, Sakinah Bashir, who curated and styled the fierce fashion show. The event showcased bold patterns and sculptural silhouettes inspired by the animal kingdom, crafted by designers JêBlanc, Sergio Hudson, Bohn Jsell, An Only Child, Head of State, Theophilio, Studio 189, Bed on Water, Almasika, L’Enchanteur. Footwear looks were curated by designer Téjahn Burnet.

With over 200 of the industry’s influencers, celebrities, fashion tastemakers and media in attendance, the special Nat Geo ‘Fit For A Queen show became a night to remember. The visually spectacular experience celebrated the parallels between queens of nature and women revolutionizing industries, particularly fashion.

Each look was inspired by the late 90’s runway shows with deep color tones, dramatic headpieces, and adornments. The mesmerizing experience transcended fashion, emphasizing how Nat Geo is reshaping the natural history genre with influential females at the forefront, both in front of and behind the camera.

Plant Kween opened the show as “Mother Nature,” where they introduced the journey that guests would experience throughout the fashion show. Sophie Darlington, a wildlife cinematographer who worked on the series, was featured as a model in Act 1, wearing a pink Sergio Hudson outfit.

Act I also featured a formidable hologram of the lioness from the “Crater Queens” episode, and showcased a model wearing a custom tan crushed velvet design inspired by the color and fur of a lioness by designer Theophilio.

Act II showcased a hologram of the awe-inspiring brown bear from “Coastal Queens” with a model walking in a custom design representing “water” by JèBlanc. Act III was all about the elephant from “Savanna Queens,” showcasing a hologram of the majestic animal alongside a model in a custom design by Theophilio featuring the shape and sleeves inspired by an elephant and her trunk.

Dancers regaled the crowd with beautifully choreographed animal-like movements and featured Alicia Graf Mack, the youngest and first Black Dean and Director at the Juilliard School Dance Division, who performed alongside her young daughter, and Leslie Andrea Williams, a Juilliard graduate and creative artist who was named in The New York Times “Best Dance of 2019” list.

The show featured the original “QUEENS” main title track and music video, “Umi,” by UK artist Alewya, which was released earlier this week. The song is now streaming on Spotify and the music video is available on YouTube. The beautiful score by composer Morgan Kibby, plus the full soundtrack, will be released by Hollywood Records and available for streaming on March 1 on the official National Geographic Spotify Playlist.

The creators and event producers behind Nat Geo Presents: ‘Fit for a Queen is the visionary Black-female-owned, women-led team at award-winning multicultural marketing agency Pop’N Creative, led by Lori Hall and Jessica Lane Alexander.

Sponsors for the event included McBride Sisters Wine Company and specialty coffee company Kahawa 1893.

“Queens” official series description:

The wildest places on the planet have always been home to powerful leaders, but this a story of a new hero – fierce, smart, resilient and … female. QUEENS features matriarchies and female leaders around the world to tell a story of sacrifice and resilience but also of friendship and love. These QUEENS aren’t always kind or gentle, letting nothing come between them and the success and safety of their families. Guided by award-winning actress Angela Bassett’s powerful narration, QUEENS brings the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time. Four years in the making and helmed by a female-led production team from around the world – groundbreaking in the natural history space – the seven-part series leverages cutting-edge technology to reveal surprising insights into how females in the natural world rise to power, often relying on cooperation and wisdom over brute strength to get ahead. The final episode of the series celebrates the women who have gone to the ends of the Earth and dedicated their lives to documenting and protecting animal queens. We don’t call her Mother Nature for nothing. All hail … the QUEENS.

The series debuts March 4 on National Geographic and the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Check out photos from the experience below:

Nat Geo Makes NYFW Debut With An Immersive ‘Fit For A Queen Fashion Show Curated By Sakinah Bashir was originally published on globalgrind.com