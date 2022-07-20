Musician & ‘You Are My Starship’ Singer Michael Henderson Dies At 71

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Michael Henderson, singer, and musician most known for his vocals on the Norman Connors track “You Are My Starship” has passed away. The announcement was shared on Henderson’s Facebook page.

“Singer, Songwriter, Bass Innovator, Music Producer, Father and Son Michael Henderson has peacefully made his transition surrounded by family and loved ones today at his home, Atlanta Georgia…,” the post read. “Bless his heart and soul… He touched the lives of many and returned that love through his many live concerts, music recordings, social media, interviews and incessant touring which he loved…”

The Mississippi-born Henderson moved to Detroit, Michigan, and became a session musician. Henderson would go on to work with the legendary Jazz musician Miles Davis and become one of the most notable bass guitarists of the fusion era. Henderson also worked with Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, the Dramatics, and more. After working with Davis, Henderson would branch out on a solo career which included the song “Be My Girl” and his smooth vocals on the Norman Connors hit “You Are My Starship” Henderson would go on to release eight solo albums between 1976 to 1986.

Henderson was 71 years old. Check out some of the legendary artist’s work below.

