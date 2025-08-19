Listen Live
Baller Babes: 50 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Published on August 19, 2025

1. Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks #22)

2. Rickea Jackson (los Angeles Sparks #2)

3. Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut Sun #10)

4. Hailey Van Lith (Chicago Sky #2)

5. Aaliyah Nye (Las Vegas Aces #13)

6. Anastasiia Olairi Kosu (Minnesota Lynx #7)

7. Angel Reese (Chicago Sky #5)

Angel Reese (Chicago Sky #5) Source:Getty

8. Kaila Charles (Dallas Wings #3)

9. Marieme Badiane (Minnesota Lynx #22)

10. Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings #5)

11. Marine Johannes (New York Liberty #23)

12. Elizabeth Kitley (Las Vegas Aces #33)

13. Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm #5)

14. Kathryn Westbeld (Phoenix Mercury #24)

15. Dana Evans (Las Veags Aces #11)

16. DiJonai Carrington (Dallas Wings #21)

17. Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics #22)

18. Isabelle Harrison (New York Liberty #21)

19. A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces #22)

20. Sophie Cunningham (Indiana Fever #8)

21. Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever #10)

22. Rachel Banham (Chicago Sky #24)

23. Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm #32)

Alysha Clark (Seattle Storm #32) Source:Getty

24. Kelsey Plum (Las Angeles Sparks #10)

25. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx #24)

26. Monique Billings (Golden State Valkyries #25)

27. Michaela Onyenwere (Chicago Sky #12)

28. Cheyenne Parker (Las Vegas Aces #32)

29. Alissa Pili (Minnesota Lynx #35)

30. Kalani Brown (Phoenix Mercury #21)

31. Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream #33)

32. Taylor Thierry (Atlanta Dream #5)

33. Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm #4)

34. Dearica Marie Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks #5)

35. Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics #0)

36. Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream #15)

37. Naz Hillmon (Atlanta Dream #00)

38. Kiah Stokes (Las Vegas Aces #41)

39. Diamond Miller (Minnesota Lynx #1)

40. Rebecca Allen (Phoenix Mercury #11)

41. Nia Coffey (Atlanta Dream #12)

42. Te-Hina Paopao (Atlanta Dream #2)

43. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Phoenix Mercury #21)

44. Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury #0)

45. Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks #12)

46. Kennedy Burke (New York Liberty #22)

47. Julie Vanloo (Golden State Valkyries #35)

