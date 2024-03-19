105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We’ve been fans of LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted platform on HBO, but now he’s getting into a more extended conversation with his own podcast, called Mind the Game, produced by Uninterrupted.

Alongside fellow NBA vet and retired player JJ Redick (and his production company ThreeFourTwo Media), the two are avoiding talking about the culture surrounding the sport and really getting into the technical aspect of play.

In a statement to The Athletic, James expressed his excitement about the new platform on which he can flex his basketball knowledge and proudly step away from sensational content for a more evergreen angle.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done to innovate in sports media,” James said in a statement to The Athletic. “When I do a project, the only thing I think about is whether me and my friends would watch it. That is definitely the case with Mind the Game. Everything doesn’t need to be designed for internet culture and clicks.”

Redick’s comment echoed James’, citing the no-frills conversation.

“It’s meant to be a very free-flowing conversation about the sport and about the game,” Redick said. “If you look at it in a very simplistic way, it’s just about basketball.”

Just a day after the announcement, the first episode dropped on streaming platforms and features a nearly 45-minute conversation between the two, breaking down some of their favorite plays –whiteboard included– and even how the NBA invented free agency after Oscar Robinson sued the league in 1970, which wasn’t fully settled until 1976. Despite it being free agency, the team gaining the player had to compensate the old suitor. So when Gail Goodrich left the Lakers in 1976, the Utah Jazz gave them some picks, which resulted in drafting Magic Johnson.

See how social media’s reacting to James and Redick’s new podcast below.

‘Mind The Game’: LeBron James Launches New Podcast With JJ Redick That’s Perfect For Basketball Nerds was originally published on cassiuslife.com